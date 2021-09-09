Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 20:18 IST
BJP workers creating awareness among people about Covid vaccination: Delhi party unit chief
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Thursday said that the central government is running free COVID-19 inoculation centres in the city in ''top gear'' and party workers are creating awareness among people about vaccination.

He also said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''able leadership'', the country will overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. Gupta was speaking at one of the 215 ''thanks giving meetings'' organised by the party in different areas of the city.

Addressing a meeting at ITO crossing, he said that in a country of over 130 crore people, the way the Modi government has handled the pandemic would set an example for the world.

''The central government is running the free vaccination campaign in the entire city in top gear and party workers are going to every household to create awareness among people about the necessity for the vaccination,'' Gupta said.

''But the Kejriwal government is only busy taking credit for this through advertisements and publicity and should know the battle against coronavirus can't be won on the basis of publicity alone,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

