RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on three-day Jharkhand trip

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 10-09-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 11:35 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on three-day Jharkhand trip
Mohan Bhagwat Image Credit: Flickr
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Dhanbad on Friday morning on a three-day visit to take stock of the organisation in Jharkhand.

Bhagwat was given a rousing welcome by state BJP leaders, and ABVP and Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh activists as he reached Dhanbad from Patna on the Ganga-Damodar Express around 4.50 am.

The organizers took him to Rajkamal Saraswati Vidyamandir guest house, the main venue for the programmes during his visit.

The main focus of Bhagwat's visit is to discuss with activists about spreading RSS to 1,264 mandals and 847 bastis of the state, an official of the organizing committee said.

''He holds meetings for organization extension across the country round the year. During the visit to Dhanbad, he will hold such meetings,'' he said.

Bhagwat is scheduled to meet 40 pracharak pramukhs of Jharkhand and Bihar around 2 pm.

On Saturday, he would meet officials and members of prantiya karyakarni. On Sunday, he would meet Dhanbad Mahanager RSS shakha chief teachers, shakha karyvah and milan pramukh.

During the visit, he would also meet 100 eminent people from different fields.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

