Left Menu

Delhi Police files case in Gurdwara Directorate elections ruckus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 15:09 IST
Delhi Police files case in Gurdwara Directorate elections ruckus
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the ruckus created at the Directorate of Gurdwara Elections in ITO area here, a senior officer said on Friday.

The case has been registered on the complaint of the Directorate of Gurdwara Elections, the officer said.

The FIR has been registered at IP Estate police station under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intension), the officer said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said.

On Thursday, a video surfaced on social media showing some people shouting slogans at the Directorate of Gurdwara Elections in the ITO area of the city.

Former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president and Shiromani Akali Dal national spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa had claimed that people belonging to his party were angry with the Director of Gurdwara Elections, Narinder Singh, as he “did not follow due procedure during the co-option process for members of the general house of DSGMC”.

In the video clip, people were seen shouting slogans against Singh and flinging a shoe at him at one point.

“He (Singh) did not go by the rules and deliberately kept the party workers waiting,” Sirsa had alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021