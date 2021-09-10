Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad convicted of forgery in Geneva trial

A Swiss criminal court convicted Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, a power broker in international sports, of forgery on Friday in a trial over whether he used a bogus Kuwaiti coup plot to gain advantage over political rivals.

The sheikh had denied all the charges in the case, which has divided the Kuwaiti ruling family and prompted Sheikh Ahmad, 58, to step back from some of his public sporting roles, including membership of the International Olympic Committee https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-olympics-ioc-idUKKCN1NO168. The criminal fraud case was launched in Switzerland as one of the sheikh's co-defendants was, at the time of the alleged coup plot, a Geneva-based lawyer who acted for Sheikh Ahmad.

The sheikh, a former OPEC Secretary General and prominent ruling family member, is one of five defendants in the trial which opened on Aug. 30.

