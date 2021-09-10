Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad to appeal against Geneva forgery conviction

Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah said on Friday he will appeal against his forgery conviction in a trial over whether he used a bogus Kuwaiti coup plot to gain advantage over political rivals.

"I believe I am innocent," he told reporters after a Geneva court handed him a 30-month sentence, half of which is to be served in jail.

