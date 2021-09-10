EDMC LoP alleges corruption in appointment of officer post-retirement

AAP councillor and Leader of Opposition in the BJP-led EDMC House Manoj Kumar Tyagi on Friday alleged that a civic officer after his retirement has been appointed in a ''sensitive department'' which involved ''corruption''.

He levelled the charges during a press conference held at his office in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) headquarters here.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP or the leaders of the ruling party or civic officials.

''New cases of corruption are emerging from EDMC,'' Tyagi alleged.

''Now, the quality control department is also complicit in it,'' he claimed in a statement issued by him after the press conference.

Tyagi contended that an officer post retirement from the civic body can be hired on a contract basis for a special project.

''But, to appoint him in a sensitive department like quality control department, indicates involvement of corruption,'' he alleged.

The leader of opposition sought his transfer out of the department. PTI KND SRY