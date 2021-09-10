Left Menu

Viral video shows cop pushing journo at Ganesh pandal; Fadnavis seeks action

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 22:44 IST
A video of a policeman pushing a journalist at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal in Mumbai went viral on social media on Friday.

The video showed the policeman, sans a face mask despite Covid norms in place, asking the journalist of a Marathi news channel to step back.

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, and some journalists organisations sought action in the incident.

Fadnavis said it was not alright to use such a language while talking to a journalist.

