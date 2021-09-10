Viral video shows cop pushing journo at Ganesh pandal; Fadnavis seeks action
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 22:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A video of a policeman pushing a journalist at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal in Mumbai went viral on social media on Friday.
The video showed the policeman, sans a face mask despite Covid norms in place, asking the journalist of a Marathi news channel to step back.
BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, and some journalists organisations sought action in the incident.
Fadnavis said it was not alright to use such a language while talking to a journalist.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra Assembly
- Mumbai
- Ganesh
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Covid
- Lalbaugcha Raja
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court orders action against 2 prime witnesses in rape case
Maha: Three thefts reported on Goa-Mumbai express train; valuables worth lakhs stolen
Mumbai: Nigerian held with 1.3 kg cocaine worth Rs 3.90 cr
Affidavit not needed for filing complaint about missing articles: Mumbai Police
Get COVID-19 test done at earliest on showing symptoms: BMC to Mumbaikars