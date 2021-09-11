Left Menu

Singh appointed acting Olympic Council of Asia president

He has led the OCA since 1991. A member of Kuwait's ruling family and a former OPEC secretary-general, Sheikh Ahmad was handed a 30-month jail sentence, half of it suspended.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2021 06:57 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 06:57 IST
Singh appointed acting Olympic Council of Asia president

India's Raja Randhir Singh has taken over as acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia as Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah appeals a guilty verdict in a Swiss forgery trial. A five-time Olympic shooter and an Asian Games gold medallist in 1978, Singh was promoted to the role from his position as an honorary life vice president.

"Whilst I have every confidence that Sheikh Ahmad will be successful in his appeal, I would be honoured to step in temporarily as the acting president of the OCA to ensure the continued smooth running of the organisation in the critical period ahead," Singh said in a statement. Sheikh Ahmad was convicted of forgery https://www.reuters.com/world/kuwaits-sheikh-ahmad-convicted-forgery-geneva-trial-2021-09-10 on Friday in a trial over whether he used a bogus Kuwaiti coup plot to gain advantage over political rivals. He has led the OCA since 1991.

A member of Kuwait's ruling family and a former OPEC secretary-general, Sheikh Ahmad was handed a 30-month jail sentence, half of it suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Firozabad dengue outbreak: Health officer suspended, clinics of unauthorised practitioners sealed

Firozabad dengue outbreak: Health officer suspended, clinics of unauthorised...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021