Homage paid to Tamil poet Bharathi on his 100th death anniversary in Pondy

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Ministers and legislators were among those who paid floral tributes to revolutionary Tamil poet Subramania Bharathi on his 100th memorial day here on Saturday. Talking to reporters after paying homage to the poet's statue here, the Lt Governor said the territorial administration would soon unveil a special scheme to take the message of the poet to the younger generation. The poet visited Puducherry in 1901 when it was under French rule and stayed here for 11 years. The British Government had sought to arrest him for his patriotic writings in the journal India kindling freedom passion among the people.

Puducherry government acquired a part of the house where the poet was residing in 1973 and converted it into a museum cum research centre. A multi-cultural institution named after the poet was also started in neighbouring Ariyankuppam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)