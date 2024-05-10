Left Menu

Tennis: Two More Players Suspended for Ties to Match-Fixing Operation

Two low-ranking tennis players, Alejandro Crespo and Jorge Panta Herreros, have been banned for match-fixing linked to a Belgian syndicate. Crespo received a lifetime ban and a $250,000 fine, while Panta Herreros was suspended for three years and fined $10,000. This brings the total number of players banned in connection to the syndicate to over 15.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-05-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 20:41 IST
Tennis: Two More Players Suspended for Ties to Match-Fixing Operation
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Two more low-ranking tennis players linked to a match-fixing syndicate in Belgium have been banned from the sport, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday.

Alejandro Crespo, a 34-year-old Bolivian, was banned for life and fined USD 250,000 for his "continuous pattern of corruption.'' Jorge Panta Herreros, a 28-year-old Peruvian, was suspended for three years and fined USD 10,000 after he was involved in fixing the result of two matches.

Crespo reached a ranking of 741 in 2016, while Panta Herreros reached No. 447 in 2022.

The two joined at least 15 other players who have been suspended for having links with the match-fixing syndicate run by Grigor Sargsyan, who was given a five-year custodial sentence last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024