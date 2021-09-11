Left Menu

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigns

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-09-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 15:37 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from the post.

Rupani, who made the announcement while talking to reporters, did not reveal what prompted him to step down.

Legislative Assembly elections in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state are due next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

