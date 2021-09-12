Left Menu

West Bengal: BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal to file nomination for Bhabanipur bypolls tomorrow

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Priyanka Tebriwal will file her nomination papers for the byelection to the Bhabanipur seat on Monday against West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

BJP Bhabanipur candidate, Priyanka Tebriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Priyanka Tebriwal will file her nomination papers for the byelection to the Bhabanipur seat on Monday against West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee. Targeting the chief minister over post-poll violence, Tibrewal said that the people of the state have the right to live but this right is being taken away by Mamata Banerjee and her party.

"I will file my nomination tomorrow. The people of West Bengal have the right to live. This right is being taken away from them by the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee. I am fighting for the people of Bengal," said Tiberwal as she kickstarted the poll campaign along with Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh by painting the party symbol on a wall in the Bhabanipur. Tibrewal on Saturday visited the Kalighat Temple, Kolkata, where she offered her prayers to Goddess Kali.

Tibrewal also stated that the Elections would not be conducted with transparency as the ruling party supports violence. "My fight is against the members of the ruling party as they have done injustice to the people of West Bengal," she added. She later appealed to the people of West Bengal to come out and cast their vote.West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is contesting from Bhabanipur.

Earlier on September 8, Congress announced that the party will not be fielding any candidate for the Bhabanipur by-polls. Bypolls will be held in Bhabanipur on September 30 and results will be declared by October 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

