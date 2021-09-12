Left Menu

China''s FM Wang visiting Cambodia to discuss virus, trade

Chinas Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting Cambodia, wheres he expected to meet with Prime Minister Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues.Cambodias foreign ministry said Wangs meetings on Sunday and Monday would include discussions of trade and security as well. China is Cambodias biggest investor and closest political partner.

PTI | Phnompenh | Updated: 12-09-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 15:09 IST
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting Cambodia, where's he expected to meet with Prime Minister Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues.

Cambodia's foreign ministry said Wang's meetings on Sunday and Monday would include discussions of trade and security as well. Wrapping up a visit to neighboring Vietnam on Saturday, Wang said China planned to donate 3 million vaccine doses to that country, which is under a lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge. China is Cambodia's biggest investor and closest political partner. Beijing's support allows Cambodia to disregard Western concerns about its poor record in human and political rights, and in turn, Cambodia generally supports Beijing's geopolitical positions on issues such as its territorial claims in the South China Sea.

In recent months, the United States has expressed concern about their ties and urged Cambodia's leaders to maintain an independent and balanced foreign policy that would be in its people's best interests.

The concerns partly have focused on China's construction of new facilities at Ream Naval Base in Cambodia and the potential for its military to have future basing rights there.

Ream faces the Gulf of Thailand that lies adjacent to the South China Sea, and holding basing rights in Cambodia would extend Beijing's strategic military profile considerably.

