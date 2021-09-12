China''s FM Wang visiting Cambodia to discuss virus, trade
Chinas Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting Cambodia, wheres he expected to meet with Prime Minister Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues.Cambodias foreign ministry said Wangs meetings on Sunday and Monday would include discussions of trade and security as well. China is Cambodias biggest investor and closest political partner.
- Country:
- China
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting Cambodia, where's he expected to meet with Prime Minister Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues.
Cambodia's foreign ministry said Wang's meetings on Sunday and Monday would include discussions of trade and security as well. Wrapping up a visit to neighboring Vietnam on Saturday, Wang said China planned to donate 3 million vaccine doses to that country, which is under a lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge. China is Cambodia's biggest investor and closest political partner. Beijing's support allows Cambodia to disregard Western concerns about its poor record in human and political rights, and in turn, Cambodia generally supports Beijing's geopolitical positions on issues such as its territorial claims in the South China Sea.
In recent months, the United States has expressed concern about their ties and urged Cambodia's leaders to maintain an independent and balanced foreign policy that would be in its people's best interests.
The concerns partly have focused on China's construction of new facilities at Ream Naval Base in Cambodia and the potential for its military to have future basing rights there.
Ream faces the Gulf of Thailand that lies adjacent to the South China Sea, and holding basing rights in Cambodia would extend Beijing's strategic military profile considerably.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing
- Cambodia
- Hun Sen
- China
- South China Sea
- Vietnam
- United States
- Wang Yi
- Gulf of Thailand
- Wang
ALSO READ
Vietnam reports 12,103 new COVID-19 cases, 352 deaths
ISIS-K: A 'New threat has arisen' for the United States
Hate crimes hit 12-year high in United States in 2020 -FBI
INS Airavat arrives at Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam with Covid relief supplies
FACTBOX-The most intense hurricanes to hit the United States