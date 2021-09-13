Left Menu

Malaysia PM says govt signs pact with opposition on political stability

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 13-09-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 14:57 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Monday said the government has signed an agreement with the main opposition bloc on political transformation and stability.

The memorandum of understanding includes strengthening of the country's COVID-19 plan, the transformation of governance, and parliamentary reforms, the prime minister said in a statement.

