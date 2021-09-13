Malaysia PM says govt signs pact with opposition on political stability
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Monday said the government has signed an agreement with the main opposition bloc on political transformation and stability.
The memorandum of understanding includes strengthening of the country's COVID-19 plan, the transformation of governance, and parliamentary reforms, the prime minister said in a statement.
