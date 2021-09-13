Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi congratulates Daniil Medvedev for his Grand Slam title

Congress leader President, Rahul Gandhi on Monday congratulated Tennis star, Daniil Medvedev for winning his maiden Grand Slam title.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 14:58 IST
Rahul Gandhi congratulates Daniil Medvedev for his Grand Slam title
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader President, Rahul Gandhi Monday congratulated Tennis star, Daniil Medvedev for winning his maiden Grand Slam title. Gandhi took to his Facebook account and posted a picture of the Russian star and captioned it, "Congratulations, Daniil Medvedev on winning your maiden Grand Slam title."

Russia's Daniil Medvedev bagged his first grand slam title on Sunday, after defeating world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the US Open men's singles final. Medvedev, the world No. 2 won the game held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev progressed to the finals after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in the semi-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021