Rahul Gandhi congratulates Daniil Medvedev for his Grand Slam title

Congress leader President, Rahul Gandhi Monday congratulated Tennis star, Daniil Medvedev for winning his maiden Grand Slam title. Gandhi took to his Facebook account and posted a picture of the Russian star and captioned it, "Congratulations, Daniil Medvedev on winning your maiden Grand Slam title."

Russia's Daniil Medvedev bagged his first grand slam title on Sunday, after defeating world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the US Open men's singles final. Medvedev, the world No. 2 won the game held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev progressed to the finals after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in the semi-finals.

