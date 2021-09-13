Maha: Bypolls in local body seats affected by SC ruling on OBC quota on Oct 5

The Maharashtra State Election Commission on Monday announced that by-elections to six zilla parishads (ZPs) and panchayat samitis under them for seats which have fallen vacant after the OBC quota was quashed by the Supreme Court will be held on October 5.

By-elections will be held for 85 wards in zilla parishads and 144 seats in panchayat samitis falling under their (ZP's) jurisdiction, where earlier OBC candidates were elected. With the OBC quota quashed, these seats will come under general category.

Counting of votes will be taken up on October 6.

State Election Commissioner UPS Madan said bypolls to Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim and Nagpur Zilla Parishads and panchayat samitis coming under their jurisdiction were to be held on July 19, but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic even though scrutiny of nomination papers for them were already over.

Polling in these districts for vacant seats will now be held on October 5, he said.

Bypolls for Palghar zilla parishad and its panchayat samitis, which were not included in the earlier schedule, have been added in the latest list of by-elections (making it total 6 ZPs). On September 9, the Supreme Court had ruled that COVID-19 restrictions were not applicable for by-elections. The apex court had also directed the Maharashtra SEC to announce fresh dates for bypolls.

Madan said the COVID-19 situation was under control in the districts where bypolls are being held.

The veteran bureaucrat said by-elections to Palghar zilla parishad and its panchayat samitis (not included in earlier schedule) will also be held on October 5.

Filing of nominations for Palghar ZP and its panchayat samitis will be open from September 15 to 20.

The apex court had earlier this year quashed quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies in Maharashtra after observing that the total reservation should not exceed 50 per cent.

To restore political reservation for the OBCs in local bodies, the state government has sought empirical data on population of the social group.

In the first week of September, an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unanimously decided that local body polls be postponed till the state backward class commission compiles empirical data giving a clear picture on political backwardness of OBCs. PTI MR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)