Left Menu

NIA takes over probe into bomb attack outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's house in West Bengal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday took over the investigation of the case linked to crude bombs attack outside the house of BJP MP Arjun Singh in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 22:49 IST
NIA takes over probe into bomb attack outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's house in West Bengal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday took over the investigation of the case linked to crude bombs attack outside the house of BJP MP Arjun Singh in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The NIA took over the case and filed an FIR based on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"We have just received the orders and taken over the case regarding bomb attack outside BJP MP Arjun Singh," NIA spokesperson informed ANI. Three crude bombs were hurled outside the house of Arjun Singh 'Majdoor Bhavan' at Jagaddal in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, despite the presence of security, on September 8 between 6-6.30 am.

The bombs had hit one of the entrance gates of the house. However, no injuries were reported in the incident. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was not present at his home and was in Delhi at the time of the incident, but his family members were inside the house.

Soon after the attack, the BJP reacted strongly to the attack and Darjeeling MP Raju Bista had demanded an NIA investigation in the matter. West Bengal BJP claimed that the ruling party, Trinamool Congress was behind the attack. However, the TMC had refuted the charges and said that the attack was a result of the internal feud in the West Bengal BJP.

Arjun Singh, previously a Trinamool Congress MLA, joined the BJP in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and won from the Barrackpore parliamentary constituency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021