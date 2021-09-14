Kerala opposition leader writes to CM, says efforts being made to disrupt religious harmony

Kerala Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding action against any move on social media to disrupt religious harmony in the state. "There is a conscious effort to create large-scale divisions, rivalries and mistrust among different religions in the state. Social media platforms are used for this. Messaging apps are being misused by some to spread misinformation and hatred," he said in the letter.

The Congress leader, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly, pointed out that fake IDs are used to spread hatred in social media. " It is to be suspected that many of these people who are injecting communal poison have deliberately come down to destroy the religious harmony of Kerala through fake IDs. The police should seriously investigate this matter," he said.

He said cyber police should be instructed to find those "who are trying to create communal rivalry through social media and ensure strict punishment". Regarding the controversy over 'love and narcotic Jihad' of Pala Bishop, Satheesan without naming the Bishop said that if any community organizations or community leaders have complained or expressed concern about any particular incident, it should also be investigated.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the problem of narcotics is not just limited to any particular religion, it affects society as a whole. " We are hearing the term 'narcotic jihad' for the first time. Those who are in responsible position should be cautious not to make any religious division in the society," Vijayan had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)