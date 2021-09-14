Anil Vij slams Amarinder Singh for requesting agitating farmers to shift out of Punjab

Left Menu

Hitting out at Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's statement urging the agitating farmers to shift out of Punjab, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday called the remark 'irresponsible' and said that it proves that he (Amarinder Singh) instigated the farmers.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 14-09-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 00:53 IST
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting out at Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's statement urging the agitating farmers to shift out of Punjab, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday called the remark 'irresponsible' and said that it proves that he (Amarinder Singh) instigated the farmers. Vij also called the farmers' protest a protest sponsored by Amarinder Singh.

Taking to Twitter Vij said, "Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ji telling farmers to do whatever they want in Haryana or Delhi and don't do it in Punjab is a very irresponsible statement. This proves that Amarinder Singh has done the work of instigating the farmers." Vij, in a statement, said, "The statement was very irresponsible. It means that you (Amarinder Singh) want to disrupt the peace of your neighbouring states of Haryana and Delhi.

"It also means that he is the one who instigated them (farmers). His statement also proves that the farmers' protest is a protest sponsored by Amarinder Singh," he added. Notably, at an event in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab today, Captain Amarinder Singh had said that farmers should desist from holding protests in a state which 'stood like a rock' with them in favour of their legitimate issues against farm laws passed by the BJP led Central Government and 'thrusted it upon them unilaterally' even without taking into their confidence.

"The ongoing protests at 113 places in Punjab by the farmers are not at all in the interests of the state, and has considerably impacted its economic development," he said while hoping that his request would be acceded by the farmers on agitation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

