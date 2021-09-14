Left Menu

U.S. Senate to stage voting rights reform bill vote-Schumer

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 01:22 IST
U.S. Senate to stage voting rights reform bill vote-Schumer
  • Country:
  • United States

A newly-crafted election reform bill will be put to a vote in the U.S. Senate as soon as next week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday, despite strong opposition among Republicans who could block the measure.

In remarks on the Senate floor, Schumer said that over the just-ended summer recess, a revised bill was put together that he said would protect Americans' "freedom to vote" and end partisan creation of congressional districts and that moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin was talking to Republicans about it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
2
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia
3
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021