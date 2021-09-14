Biden to nominate former State Department official to lead U.S. EXIM bank
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2021 01:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 01:53 IST
President Joe Biden plans to nominate former State Department official Reta Jo Lewis for president and chair of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, the White House said on Monday.
