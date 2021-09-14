Left Menu

Fadnavis-led BJP team to visit Goa on Sep 20 to discuss poll strategy

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-09-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 18:29 IST
Fadnavis-led BJP team to visit Goa on Sep 20 to discuss poll strategy
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leaders, including former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, would be arriving in Goa on September 20 to discuss the ruling party's strategy for the 2022 Assembly elections, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

Fadnavis, who will be leading a BJP team, has been appointed the election in-charge of Goa, where polls are slated in early 2022.

Sawant told mediapersons here that he met Fadnavis in Mumbai earlier in the day.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh have been appointed as co-incharge for the state polls.

Sawant said the team, comprising Fadnavis, Reddy and Jardosh, would be arriving in the state on September 20 to decide the BJP's strategy for the elections.

Fadnavis' vast experience in handling elections will be beneficial for the BJP in Goa, he said.

Last year, the BJP had appointed the former Maharashtra CM as its in-charge for the Bihar assembly elections.

Sawant said during his visit to Gujarat on Monday to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of new chief minister Bhupendra Patel, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

''We discussed the political situation in Goa,'' he said. PTI RPS RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021