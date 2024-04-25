Telangana reduced to 'Delhi's ATM' under Congress: Amit Shah

Senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday alleged that the ruling Congress in Telangana has made the state 'Delhi's ATM', within a short span of coming to power.

The union home minister was addressing an election rally at Siddipet in the state in support of BJP candidate from Medak Lok Sabha constituency M Raghunandan Rao.

''In such a short time, Congress party has made Telangana 'Delhi's ATM'. Congress party is not investigating the corruption of TRS (BRS), whether it is Kaleshwaram (project) or land scam. TRS and Congress party, both are in cahoots. You make Modi ji PM for third term, Narendra Modi ji will liberate Telangana from this corruption,'' he said.

Congress assumed power in Telangana in December last year after its victory in the Legislative Assembly elections.

Claiming that the Telangana people are with Modi this time, he said the people of the state have decided to make BJP victorious in every seat.

Telangana's comprehensive development can happen only if a BJP government is formed at the Centre, he said.

