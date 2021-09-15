EU to step up protection of women, media - chief executive

Independent media is crucial to the European Union's democracy, the bloc's chief executive said on Wednesday, promising new legal protection to strengthen journalists' safety.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also told an annual policy speech to the European Parliament the EU executive would propose by the end of the year a new legal act to combat violence against women in the 27-nation bloc.

