SS Kaler resigns as AAP president, to contest from CM's constituency

SS Kaler has resigned as the president of the Aam Aadmi Party's Uttarakhand unit and announced that he will contest the assembly polls from Khatima, a seat held by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Tuesday, Kaler said he was resigning as president to focus on contesting the seat against the CM.

The party has also appointed three working presidents, one each for Kumaon, Garhwal and Terai regions.

Bhupesh Upadhyay is the working president for Kumaon, former IPS officer Anant Ram Chauhan for Garhwal and Prem Singh for the Terai region.

The party has also appointed Deepak Bali as the president of its campaign committee. Basant Kumar will be its vice president.

AAP's chief ministerial candidate for Uttarakhand Colonel (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal, who was also present at the press conference, said Kaler's contribution as president of the party's state unit had been significant.

