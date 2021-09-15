Left Menu

UP has turned into total Jungle Raj: PL Punia on Etawah incident

Reacting to the gruesome Etawah incident, Congress leader PL Punia has termed the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh as "Jungle Raj".

Congress leader PL Punia (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Reacting to the gruesome Etawah incident, Congress leader PL Punia has termed the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh as "Jungle Raj" . "When Prime Minister and Home Minister visit Uttar Pradesh, they praise the law and order but these gruesome incidents are happening in every district. Who is accountable for these? Presently there is no law and order in UP and it has become total jungle raj," Punia told ANI.

Two sisters were allegedly gang-raped and brutally branded with cigarettes in Saifai town of Etawah district. The sisters alleged that they were returning home in Saifai town when they were offered lift by an ambulance and then gang-raped by three youths.

Also speaking about BKU's Rakesh Tikait allegation that AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP are a team, he said, "Owaisi targets the BJP because it suits the political style of the saffron party." BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had earlier said, "Owaisi and BJP are a team. He is BJP's 'chacha jaan'. He has the blessings of the BJP. He will abuse them, but they will not file a case against him. BJP will take his help. Farmers will have to understand that their moves. Owaisi is double-faced. He will ruin the farmers. They will hatch conspiracies during elections. But as suggested by Zila Panchayat elections, people in Baghpat are revolutionary." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

