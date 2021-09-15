Left Menu

BJP lashes out at Rahul over his 'fake Hindus' remark

The BJP on Wednesday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being disconnected from the ground after he called the saffron party and the RSS fake Hindus who use religion for their benefit.Addressing the foundation day of the All India Mahila Congress here, Gandhi said that the ideology of the Congress is completely opposite of the BJP-RSS and only one of the two ideologies can rule the country.BJPs National General Secretary Arun Singh hit out at Gandhi saying that no one takes him seriously.Rahul Gandhi should not make these statements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 20:12 IST
BJP lashes out at Rahul over his 'fake Hindus' remark
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Wednesday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being ''disconnected from the ground'' after he called the saffron party and the RSS ''fake Hindus'' who use religion for their benefit.

Addressing the foundation day of the All India Mahila Congress here, Gandhi said that the ideology of the Congress is completely opposite of the BJP-RSS and only one of the two ideologies can rule the country.

BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh hit out at Gandhi saying that no one takes him seriously.

''Rahul Gandhi should not make these statements. He is totally disconnected from the ground. He has no information. That is the main problem,'' he told reporters.

Reacting to Gandhi's potshot at the RSS over respect for women, Singh said that if the Congress leader has any confusion on this he should visit the ground.

''No one takes him seriously. He is not a serious person. Look at the track record of Rahul Gandhi. Sometimes he speaks after reading papers, sometimes after copying two three lines, he doesn't know what is happening on the ground,'' he said.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Gandhi's statement has hurt Hindu sentiments. ''In his address, Rahul Gandhi hurt Hindu religious sentiments. Laxmi, Durga, Saraswati are the centre of sentiments of crores of people. To say that Durga ji has been attacked, using such words is not right in reference to any religion,'' he told a television channel.

He tweeted that the words do not affect the gods.

''Neither Durga Ma nor Laxmi's powers have decreased...but yes, if someone's power has lessened because of her son's ignorance it is Sonia ma's,'' Patra tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021