BJP demands Election Commission to deploy CAPF in West Bengal for bypolls

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Wednesday met the Election Commission in New Delhi and demanded deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for West Bengal bypolls.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 22:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Wednesday met the Election Commission in New Delhi and demanded deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for West Bengal bypolls. The BJP has demanded free and fair elections and said there should not be any involvement of the West Bengal Police. The party also demanded 40 CAPF companies to be deployed in Bhawanipur and 25 companies in each of the other two assembly constituencies.

While addressing the press outside the ECI building, BJP leader Arun Singh said, "Mamata Banerjee is upset after losing the assembly seat in Nandigram, now she is misusing the power to win the election. We demand her photo be removed from the hoardings and the election should be free and fair." Speaking further Hooghly Member of Parliament Locket Chatterjee said "Durga Puja is knocking at the door and in such a situation Banerjee's face is being used as Durga idol is wrong."

The Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for Banerjee to contest. The Trinamool Congress supremo had filed her nomination for Bhabanipur by-polls on September 10. (ANI)

