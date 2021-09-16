Left Menu

Muslim League leader Kunhalikutty appears before ED in money laundering case

16-09-2021
Veteran IUML leader and former minister P K Kunhalikutty on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate officials here in connection with its probe into the money laundering case related to the party mouthpiece.

Emerging from the ED office in the evening, Kunhalikutty said he gave statement as a witness to the agency in connection with its investigation into the case. Kunhalikutty, who is also the leader of IUML in the state Assembly, said he has handed over all the documents related to it to the agency.

Kunhalikutty was summoned by the ED, a week after former minister and Left MLA K T Jaleel appeared before it alleging role of Kunhaliktty in financial matters related to the IUML mouthpiece.

Jaleel had claimed that he had also provided relevant documents to the ED and urged the agency to question Kunhalikutty in connection with the money laundering case.

