White House says Biden will speak with Pelosi, Schumer on Thursday
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 17-09-2021 00:58 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will speak to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer about his legislative agenda on Thursday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
Earlier, Biden expressed confidence that Congress will deliver infrastructure and supplementary spending bills to his desk that are key to his policy agenda.
