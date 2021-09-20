Nagaland Congress to launch crusade against state govt

Left Menu

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 20-09-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 20:20 IST
The Congress on Monday said it has decided to launch a ''crusade'' against the government in Nagaland from September 25 to share the people's fear about the change in demography in the state.

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee in a release said it intends to share the pains and fears of the public that the demography of Nagaland may change in due course of time.

Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president K Therie along with other leaders of the party will kick start the movement from Dimapur, the release said.

“Congress cannot change the government, neither can Congress save Nagaland. Congress can only voice the aspirations of the public while the power lies in the hands of the voters,” the NPCC said. The release said that Congress does not have funds for the movement as it has been in the opposition for 18 years and appealed to the people to support the party through donations and contributions.

