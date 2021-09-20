Civic elections in Pondy soon, says poll panel

Puducherry, Sept 20 (PTI): State Election Commissioner of Puducherry Roy P Thomas on Monday said elections to civic bodies would be held shortly.

In a statement, he said the polls for the 1,149 posts (five chairpersons of Municipalities, 116 Municipal Councillors, 108 commune panchayat council members, 108 village panchayat presidents and 812 village panchayat ward members.

The civic polls were last held in 2006 and for various reasons the elections could not be held in 2011 at the end of expiry of five-year term of the elected bodies.

Thomas said the poll panel has uploaded the electoral rolls relating to all the five municipalities (two in Puducherry and one each in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam) and 10 commune panchayats (five each in Puducherry and Karaikal regions).

The Union Territory presently has 10.03 lakh voters as per details uploaded on the website of the State Election Commission.

