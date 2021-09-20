Saudi FM calls on PM; bilateral cooperation, Afghanistan discussed

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and they exchanged perspectives on regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan.

The meeting reviewed progress on various ongoing bilateral initiatives, including those taken under the aegis of the Strategic Partnership Council established between both countries, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The meeting comes a day after Al Saud held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with a focus on the developments in Afghanistan and ways to further expand bilateral ties in areas of defence, trade, investment and energy.

''Pleased to receive the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Exchanged views on ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives and the regional situation,'' Modi tweeted.

''Conveyed my regards to His Majesty the King and His Highness the Crown Prince,'' he said.

Prime Minister Modi expressed India's keenness to see greater investment from Saudi Arabia, including in key sectors such as energy, IT and defence manufacturing, the statement said.

The meeting also allowed exchange of perspectives on regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan, it said.

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his special thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for looking after the welfare of the Indian diaspora during the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.

