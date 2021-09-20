Left Menu

Biden supports full investigation into Afghanistan drone strike

U.S. President Joe Biden supports a thorough investigation of the U.S. drone strike that killed up to ten Afghanistan civilians last month, the White House said on Monday. Biden was briefed Friday morning about the August drone strike, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. "This was done in error," Psaki said of the strike. "Every loss is a tragedy," she said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 23:06 IST
Biden supports full investigation into Afghanistan drone strike
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden supports a thorough investigation of the U.S. drone strike that killed up to ten Afghanistan civilians last month, the White House said on Monday.

Biden was briefed Friday morning about the August drone strike, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. "This was done in error," Psaki said of the strike. "Every loss is a tragedy," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
3
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021