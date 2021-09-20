Left Menu

Defections do not impact our core strength, will seek guidance from Suvendu, Ghosh: Bengal's new BJP chief

Facing defections in West Bengal and keen to revitalise the state unit, Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday replaced Dilip Ghosh as state president with party chief JP Nadda appointing Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar as the new state president.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 23:22 IST
Defections do not impact our core strength, will seek guidance from Suvendu, Ghosh: Bengal's new BJP chief
West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Pragya Kaushika Facing defections in West Bengal and keen to revitalise the state unit, Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday replaced Dilip Ghosh as state president with party chief JP Nadda appointing Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar as the new state president.

Ghosh has been made national vice president. The new state party chief, whose constituency falls in north Bengal, has a tough challenge with the BJP keen to put the Trinamool Congress government in the dock. The constant fight against state government at times led to violence.

Majumdar told ANI that the party will fight tooth and nail to defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the second time. She is fighting bypoll from Bhabanipur constituency. He made light of some leaders having joined Trinamool Congress from BJP.

"Those who believe in ideology of the party know that our real strength lies in booth workers. Tomorrow, if I also leave, it won't affect the party as the workers would still fight," he said. Ghosh was replaced with a young party state chief days ahead of the bypolls in the state.

Ghosh's tenure saw ups and down - remarkable performance in general elections and loss in assembly polls and there have been murmurs against his leadership. Former union minister Babul Supriyo, who rejoined TMC, had spoken against Ghosh in the past.

Majumdar maintains that the party will frame strategy to deal with challenges in the state taking Ghosh and leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari's suggestions into account. Dilip Ghosh was replaced as he was yet to complete his present tenure and the move as also his elevation has sent signals to party leaders in the state. Sources claim that exit of Ghosh would mean more space and power to Suvendu Adhikari in the state.

The party doesn't want to lose more of its members to the ruling TMC and also wants to retain those who have been with the BJP and fought hard for it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
3
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021