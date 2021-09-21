BJP MP Pragya seeks in-depth probe in death of top Hindu seer

BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Tuesday sought a thorough probe either by the CBI, NIA or any other agency into the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri.

Talking to reporters here, Thakur said it is sad that Mahant Giri died under ''mysterious circumstances''.

The noted seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at Baghambari Muth in Prayagraj on Monday.

A purported suicide note was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples, the Uttar Pradesh police had said.

“I am fully confident that the UP's Yogi Adityanath government will take up the issue and deliver justice. A thorough probe should be carried out either by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), an SIT (Special Investigation Team) or the NIA (National Investigation Agency) into the seer's death,” the MP from Bhopal said.

Thakur said people look up to seers for guidance in life and this incident where a well-known mahant was ''killed or forced to kill himself'' was a matter of concern.

Later, talking to a news channel, she suspected the involvement of a third party in the tragic episode.

“Amid the alleged involvement of his disciple to kill him either mentally or physically, I think there may be involvement of a third party who are vidharmis (heretics). I had spoken to Maharaj ji during the Kumbh.

''I told him 'you bring 'vidharmis' to the centre of our faith and get them involved in rituals but they will not spare you when they get an opportunity',” Thakur said.

On asked who are the 'vidharmis' she was referring to, the Lok Sabha MP said those who speak against the country and religion, and try to link saffron and Hindutva with terror. PTI ADU RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)