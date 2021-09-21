U.S. Senate leader Schumer opens door to passing election reform bill without Republican help
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday warned Republicans that if they block an upcoming election reform bill he will maneuver to pass it with Democratic support only.
Schumer did not say if or how he might alter the Senate's filibuster rule to overcome Republicans opposition. But he said in a Senate speech, "We're going to take action to make sure we protect our democracy and fight against the disease of voter suppression, partisan gerrymandering and election subversion that is metasticizing at the state level."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republicans
- U.S. Senate
- Democratic
- Chuck Schumer
- Senate
ALSO READ
Blinken to testify in U.S. Senate on Afghanistan on Sept. 14
EXPLAINER-U.S. Senate referee in spotlight as Democrats pursue major spending
Biden vaccine mandates: Republicans angry, business groups muted
U.S. Senate Democrats float stock buyback tax as part of $3.5 trillion bill
EXPLAINER-U.S. Senate referee in spotlight as Democrats pursue major spending