Left Menu

Russian link "should not be absolutely ruled out" - presidential party's head

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 15:56 IST
Russian link "should not be absolutely ruled out" - presidential party's head
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia could be behind an assassination attempt against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's principal aide, the head of the president's political party, Oleksandr Korniienko, said on Wednesday. "A Russian trace should not be absolutely ruled out. We know their ability to organize terrorist attacks in different countries," Korniienko told reporters.

A volley of shots was fired on Wednesday at a car carrying the aide, Serhiy Shafir, but wounded only the driver, in what a senior official called an assassination attempt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021