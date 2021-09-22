Left Menu

UK still focused on bilateral trade deal with U.S., says PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-09-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 17:45 IST
  • United Kingdom

Britain is still focused on getting a bilateral trade deal with the United States, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday, ruling out a change of tack to pursue joining a pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada. High hopes of sealing a trade deal with the United States were tempered on Tuesday when Johnson met U.S. President Joe Biden, who seemed to cast doubt on any speedy agreement.

Asked whether London had instead turned its attention to joining a trade pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada, the spokesman said: "That is not an approach that we are currently taking, our focus is on trying to negotiate a bilateral trade deal with the U.S. that is in the interests of Britain."

