UP CM holds introductory meet with state’s key election managers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held an ''introductory meeting'' with BJP's UP election in-charge and co-in-charges along with other senior party leaders.

Besides providing a platform for formal interaction between key managers for the upcoming UP assembly polls, the meeting was also aimed at drawing a roadmap for the elections. Speaking about the meeting, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, told PTI, ''Today it was an introductory meeting, which lasted for around two hours. Deliberations will be held tomorrow.” Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje told PTI, ''Discussions were held on organisational issues.'' Meghawal and Karandlaje are BJP's UP election co-in-charges. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan is the party's election in-charge in the state. The other co-in-charges are Union minister Annpurna Devi, Rajya Sabha MPs Saroj Pandey and Vivek Thakur and Captain Abhimanyu, who also attended Wednesday's meeting in the state party headquarters here. Meanwhile, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur expressed optimism that the people of Uttar Pradesh will give even more seats to the BJP and ensure its candidates' victory on an even greater number of seats in the upcoming 2022 assembly elections.

''This time the people of UP will shower more blessings, give more votes and seats (to the BJP),'' Thakur, who is also the BJP's election co-in charge in the state, told reporters here after arrival.

In the 2017 UP assembly elections, the had BJP won 312 seats out of the total 403 seats in the UP Legislative Assembly. Its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) won 9 seats.

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) had contested the 2017 assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and won four seats but had later walked out of the alliance in 2019.

Party sources said the two central leaders are likely to stay in the state capital for two days.

In a statement issued here by the UP BJP, the party's UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said, ''This was an introductory meeting. Discussions were held on various programmes and campaigns run by the party. Apart from this, initial discussions were also held in the context of upcoming programmes. A meeting has been called on Thursday for other organisational activities including future programmes and schemes in which different issues will be discussed.'' Before the commencement of the meeting, Pradhan, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh lighted the lamp and also paid floral tributes to the portraits of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deendayal Upadhyay.

BJP vice-president and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh and Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey were also present on this occasion.

