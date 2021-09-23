Left Menu

Owaisi calls himself 'abba' of weaker sections in UP

Reacting to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'abba jaan' and BKU leader Rakesh Tikait's 'chacha jaan' remarks, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed himself as the 'abba' (father) of the poor and weaker sections of the state.

ANI | Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-09-2021 05:39 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 05:39 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Reacting to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'abba jaan' and BKU leader Rakesh Tikait's 'chacha jaan' remarks, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed himself as the 'abba' (father) of the poor and weaker sections of the state. "People are calling me 'Chacha Jaan'. I am father to those who are poor, weak and facing oppression in Uttar Pradesh. I am brother to those who are sufferers and oppressed women. If supporting weak makes me 'abba', then I'm their 'abba' as well," he said while addressing the public in Sambhal on Wednesday.

Taking a jibe at Adityanath, he had earlier termed the remarks as 'dog-whistle politics'. "Why does he (UP CM Yogi Adityanath) say 'abba jaan'? He should say 'pita ji' instead. It is called dog-whistle politics," he had said.

Tikait had alleged that Owaisi and BJP were a team and the farmers needed to understand their moves well, calling him 'chacha jaan'. "Owaisi and BJP are a team. He is BJP's 'chacha jaan'. He has the blessings of the BJP. He will abuse them, but they will not file a case against him. BJP will take his help. Farmers will have to understand that their moves. Owaisi is double-faced. He will ruin the farmers. They will hatch conspiracies during elections. But as suggested by Zila Panchayat elections, people in Baghpat are revolutionary," Tikait had said.

Later, the AIMIM chief had dismissed the allegations that stated that his party is BJP's 'B team'. (ANI)

