K'taka Assembly passes supplementary budget of Rs 10,265 crore

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 00:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday passed the Karnataka Appropriation Bill, 2021 pertaining to an estimated supplementary budget of Rs 10,265.33 crore.

The supplementary budget is towards defraying several charges that will come in the course of payment during the financial year 2021-22.

The bill authorises payment and appropriation of certain further sums from the consolidated fund of Karnataka for services of the current fiscal.

Participating in the discussion, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said the supplementary budget has been introduced at a time when the state's revenues are affected due to various reasons.

He said the GST compensation is not coming properly. Further, the finance minister has announced that the GST compensation may be stopped from 2022.

Siddaramaiah also underlined the need to stop wasteful expenditure.

Agreeing with him, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has asked his officers to curtail expenditures by five per cent.

