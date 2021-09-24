Left Menu

Punjab CM Channi called for third meeting with party high command over cabinet expansion

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been called in Delhi for the third meeting with the Congress party high command over the issue of cabinet expansion, sources said on Friday.

24-09-2021
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been called in Delhi for the third meeting with the Congress party high command over the issue of cabinet expansion, sources said on Friday. The uncertainty over the date of expansion in the Punjab cabinet and the ministers to be included in it still continues after two meetings with the party high command.

Many things have been worked out and this will be the last phase of discussion, sources told ANI. Few close aides of the former Punjab Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Captain Amrinder Singh are set to lose their place in the cabinet and new faces will replace them, sources added.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has remained absent from the discussion. Earlier last week, after several rounds of parleys, Channi was selected to be the next chief minister of Punjab by Congress high command, following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. (ANI)

