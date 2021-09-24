Indo-US ties gone from strength to strength since Modi came to power: BJP

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set for a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden, the BJP asserted on Friday that the India-US relations have gone from strength to strength over the last seven years irrespective of the change of government in that country.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi noted that Modi will be meeting the third US president as Indian prime minister and asserted that he has enjoyed the same strong relations with every president and the government there irrespective of the party in power.

He has been projecting India's interests with the same intensity, Trivedi said, adding that his US trip is multi-dimensional.

BJP's foreign affairs department in charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said the Indo-US relations have gone from strength to strength in the last seven years since Modi came to power in 2014.

Noting that Modi met US Vice President Kamala Harris and five corporate bigwigs on Thursday during his visit with the two leaders discussing a range of issues, Chauthaiwale said the two countries are not only strategic partners but also share commonalities and are in synch over global issues, including terrorism and security issues. The five CEOs the prime minister met represented top US firms from different sectors and were carefully chosen for the meeting, he said, adding that they expressed confidence in the Indian economy and promised more investment.

In the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a strategic grouping of the United States, India, Japan, and Australia, the issue of terrorism, especially following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, and the rule of law and free movement in the south China sea will be raised, he said.

BJP leaders underlined the significance of Modi's trip by noting that besides meeting Biden and Harris, he is also holding bilateral meetings with top leaders of Japan and Australia besides attending the Quad meet. The prime minister will also be addressing the United Nations, General Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)