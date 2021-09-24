Illegal immigrants flooded Assam, managed to procure fake documents during Congress rule: BJP's Nalin Kohli
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Nalin Kohli on Friday raised serious allegations against the Congress party stating that during the party's tenure, illegal immigrants flooded Assam and managed to procure fake documents.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Nalin Kohli on Friday raised serious allegations against the Congress party stating that during the party's tenure, illegal immigrants flooded Assam and managed to procure fake documents. Kohli also alleged that government lands were illegally encroached upon by immigrants under the Congress regime.
While speaking to ANI here today, Kohli said, "Over a decade illegal immigrants from other parts of the country flooded Assam and managed to get fake documents and illegally encroach upon the government lands under their regime." He said, "At the same time Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said whatever needs to be done for the benefit of people in Assam, the steps will be done following the law."
The BJP spokesperson further said the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi owe an apology to the people of Assam and the nation for the role played by his party back then. The remarks came a day after two civilians were killed and nine policemen were injured on Thursday when an anti-encroachment drive in Assam's Darrang district blew up into a brutal clash between the police and people protesting eviction. (ANI)
