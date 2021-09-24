Biden says he takes responsibility for treatment of migrants at border
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 19:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he takes responsibility for the situation at the southern U.S. border amid an influx of Haitian migrants, saying there would be consequences for their harsh treatment.
"Of course, I take responsibility. I'm president," he told reporters at the White House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haitian
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haitian prosecutors seek to interview PM over presidential killing
US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home
Expelled from Texas, returned Haitians lament lost American dream
US Domestic News Roundup: WhatsApp instructions, Mexican struggles: How Haitians ended up in Texas camp; U.S. FDA advisers recommend COVID-19 boosters for 65 and older after rejecting broad approval and more
White House condemns border guard use of whip-like cord against Haitian migrants