Left Menu

2 arrested in Ballia for 'abusive' video against PM, UP chief minister

Two people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly posting a video on social media containing abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said. The video was posted on Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp and showed two people using abusive words against the BJP leaders, the police said.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 25-09-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 12:54 IST
2 arrested in Ballia for 'abusive' video against PM, UP chief minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly posting a video on social media containing abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said. The video was posted on Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp and showed two people using abusive words against the BJP leaders, the police said. They said a case in this connection was registered Friday against Prakash Verma and Ramesh Yadav of Sher (Badki Seria) village on the complaint of Mantu Ram, the in-charge of Bansdih Road police station. Verma and Yadav had allegedly posted the video on these sites on September 23, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021