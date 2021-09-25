2 arrested in Ballia for 'abusive' video against PM, UP chief minister
Two people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly posting a video on social media containing abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said. The video was posted on Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp and showed two people using abusive words against the BJP leaders, the police said.
Two people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly posting a video on social media containing abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said. The video was posted on Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp and showed two people using abusive words against the BJP leaders, the police said. They said a case in this connection was registered Friday against Prakash Verma and Ramesh Yadav of Sher (Badki Seria) village on the complaint of Mantu Ram, the in-charge of Bansdih Road police station. Verma and Yadav had allegedly posted the video on these sites on September 23, they said.
