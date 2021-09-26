Raj CM condoles demise of activist and author Kamla Bhasin

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday condoled the death of women rights activist and author Kamla Bhasin. Gehlot said that she did incomparable work for the upliftment of women in the state. Bhasin was the leader of the women's rights movement not only in India but throughout South Asia, he said. ''Many new laws were also enacted in the interest of women due to the movements made by Bhasin and her companions,'' he tweeted. Gehlot condoled the death and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

