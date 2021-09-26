Left Menu

PM praises Odisha man for planting medicinal plants on 1.5 acres

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Patayat Sahu, a man of Odishas Kalahandi district who has planted medicinal plants on 1.5 acres of land and documented them.In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme, Modi said there has been an increase in curiosity and awareness about healthcare and wellness in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.Traditionally natural products which are beneficial for wellness and health are available in abundance in our country.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-09-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 17:19 IST
PM praises Odisha man for planting medicinal plants on 1.5 acres
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Patayat Sahu, a man of Odisha's Kalahandi district who has planted medicinal plants on 1.5 acres of land and documented them.

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program, Modi said there has been an increase in curiosity and awareness about healthcare and wellness in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

''Traditionally natural products which are beneficial for wellness and health are available in abundance in our country. Patayat Sahu ji, who lives in Nandol, Kalahandi, Odisha, has been doing unique work in this area for years.

''He has planted medicinal plants on one-and-a-half acres of land. Not only this, Sahu ji has also carried out documentation of these medicinal plants,'' he said.

The prime minister also praised the linking of agriculture with the field of health, saying it ''is an example in itself".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021