PM praises Odisha man for planting medicinal plants on 1.5 acres

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Patayat Sahu, a man of Odisha's Kalahandi district who has planted medicinal plants on 1.5 acres of land and documented them.

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program, Modi said there has been an increase in curiosity and awareness about healthcare and wellness in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

''Traditionally natural products which are beneficial for wellness and health are available in abundance in our country. Patayat Sahu ji, who lives in Nandol, Kalahandi, Odisha, has been doing unique work in this area for years.

''He has planted medicinal plants on one-and-a-half acres of land. Not only this, Sahu ji has also carried out documentation of these medicinal plants,'' he said.

The prime minister also praised the linking of agriculture with the field of health, saying it ''is an example in itself".

