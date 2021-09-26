Proposal in SDMC seeks action against restaurants denying entry to those wearing traditional attire

Delhi Congress vice president and Andrews Ganj councillor Abhishek Dutt has moved a proposal in SDMC demanding that a fine of Rs 5 lakh be slapped on any restaurant, bar or hotel denying entry to a person wearing traditional Indian attire. Other than imposing fine, such establishments should be shut at least for a month, according to the proposal.

Dutt said the move was prompted after a south Delhi restaurant had allegedly ''denied entry'' to a woman for wearing a Saari few days back.

The proposal will be tabled in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) House meeting on September 29. Dutt has drafted and moved the proposal on Friday as it is necessary for any member to move any resolution or proposal at least four working days before the House meeting. In the proposal, the Congress leader has demanded that a fine of Rs 5lakh should be slapped against the establishment if any visitor wearing Indian traditional outfit is denied entry.

The proposal moved by Dutt said a video had gone viral of social media where a woman was allegedly not allowed to enter a restaurant on August Kranti Marg in south Delhi as she was wearing a Saari because it does not fall under the category of ''smart casual''.

''Saari is a traditional Indian attire and it has a pious and religious importance in Indian culture. The above incident hurts women's honour, Indian culture and attire.

''So taking cue from this incident, appropriate directions should be issued to all restaurants, hotels and motels under SDMC jurisdiction. Also ensure to levy a penalty of Rs 5 lakh against the restaurant, hotel or motel that denies entry of to a visitor in Indian traditional attire,'' the proposal said.

Dutt said in past years too there had been several incidents when people were denied entry to a restaurant or hotel as their were ''not dressed properly'' or ''wearing traditional outfits''. ''Such incidents are reminiscent of Colonial era when Indians were not allowed in clubs and hotels. Not allowing entry to someone who is wearing Indian traditional dress in India is simply unacceptable. This should be stopped. Other than imposing fine such establishments should be shut at least for a month,'' he said.

The Congress leader added that if the proposal is passed by the SDMC in the House meeting, the civic authorities will be able to take action against such establishments.

In a social media post last week, a woman had alleged that a she was refused entry in a south Delhi restaurant because she was wearing a Saari. Later the restaurant claimed that the incident was ''misrepresented''.

Taking cognisance of the case, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on September 23 has asked Delhi Police to probe the incident.

